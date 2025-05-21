Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

