Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

