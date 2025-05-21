Canadian Stocks To Consider – May 18th

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by corporations incorporated in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange. Holding these shares gives investors an ownership stake in the underlying company, along with potential dividends, capital gains and voting rights at shareholder meetings. Canadian stocks often reflect the performance of key domestic industries like natural resources, financial services and energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,393,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,936. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. 2,900,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,466. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

