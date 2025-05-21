Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of USAT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $589.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

