Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,836,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 936,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 394,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

