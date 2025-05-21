Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

