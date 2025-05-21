Captrust Financial Advisors Has $291,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Herc were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Herc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.19 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.52.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

