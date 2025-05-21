Captrust Financial Advisors Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

