Captrust Financial Advisors Has $309,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BOX were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,997,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,857,000 after purchasing an additional 255,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

