Captrust Financial Advisors Has $310,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

