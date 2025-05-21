Captrust Financial Advisors Has $318,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 3.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.