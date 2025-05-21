Captrust Financial Advisors Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AB opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AB. Barclays raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

