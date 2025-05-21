Captrust Financial Advisors Has $338,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 328,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BATS:IBMQ opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.