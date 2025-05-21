Captrust Financial Advisors Has $340,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.