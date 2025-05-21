Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $346,000 in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000.
Shares of IBHI opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $24.54.
The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.
