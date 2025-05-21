Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $346,000 in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBHI opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1402 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.