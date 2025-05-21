Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $336,000 Investment in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after buying an additional 3,040,445 shares during the period.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNPE opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

