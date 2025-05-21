Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 648,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 230,959 shares in the last quarter.

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,316,470.40. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.36 per share, with a total value of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,130.88. This trade represents a 2.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,678 shares of company stock valued at $104,986,901.

RDDT stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

