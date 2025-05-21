Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,472 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bruker were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after buying an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bruker by 4,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 766,983 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Bruker by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 666,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $21,079,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Bruker Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

