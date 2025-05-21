Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 923 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,880,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,556,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,485,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,012,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,842,000 after buying an additional 130,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,386,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $964,001.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

