Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 105,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,281 shares of company stock worth $9,473,478 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

