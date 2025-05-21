Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

