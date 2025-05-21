Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,195 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VLY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

