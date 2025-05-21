Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,472 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.04%.

IVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.