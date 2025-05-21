Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,871 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Avantor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Avantor by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after buying an additional 2,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. Avantor’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

