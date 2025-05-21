Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 487 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,092,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,950,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.