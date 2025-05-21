Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $307,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $73.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.