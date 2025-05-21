Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PHINIA were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

