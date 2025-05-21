Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

