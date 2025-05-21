CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading raised shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRVO opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.23. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 118.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

