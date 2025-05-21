Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,666 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coupang were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,053.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 372,581 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,966,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,267,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,176,269. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,131,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,822,984.46. The trade was a 1.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock valued at $780,547,061 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CPNG opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

