Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,380 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $551.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

