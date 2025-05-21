Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 877 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAKE opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

