Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $276.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

