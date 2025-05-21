Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

