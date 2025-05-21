Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,355,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,309,000 after buying an additional 656,136 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

