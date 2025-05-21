Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,951,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MUST opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.