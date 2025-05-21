Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3,111.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

