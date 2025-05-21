Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

Shares of ISCG opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $650.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

