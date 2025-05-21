Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director Brian D. Brunner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,817.10. This trade represents a 5.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,309.60. The trade was a 2.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,485 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.2%

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $603.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

