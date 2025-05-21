Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.54 Million Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 1,894.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.9%

FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

