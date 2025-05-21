Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.62 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

