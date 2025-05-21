Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.65 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

