Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:HOG opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

