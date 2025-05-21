Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

