Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.63 Million in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

