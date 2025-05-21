Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.70 Million in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 56,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AFSM opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

