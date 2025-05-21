Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 158 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,415,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,645,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,435,000 after acquiring an additional 246,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Waters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,582,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $362.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.39 and its 200-day moving average is $371.27. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.