Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,597 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,115,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,178,000 after buying an additional 291,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,051,000 after buying an additional 121,259 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,871,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

