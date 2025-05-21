Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 9,314 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

SSNC opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

