Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,278 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.